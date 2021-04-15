TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 9,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 249,774 shares.The stock last traded at $75.37 and had previously closed at $76.01.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

