The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $282,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 39.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 6.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $120.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.