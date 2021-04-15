The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 11.08% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

