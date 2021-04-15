The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.