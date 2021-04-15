The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

