The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,810 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.36 ($20.16).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,359.80 ($17.77) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,268.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,346.59.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have acquired a total of 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.