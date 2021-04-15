The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $253,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

