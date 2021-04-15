The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.38 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.79. 103,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,419. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

