The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,651,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

