The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.10.

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.67. The company has a market cap of $344.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $322.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

