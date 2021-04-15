The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 620,187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 613,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 769.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 434,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 384,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 711,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

