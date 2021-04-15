The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 55,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,961. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

