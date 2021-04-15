The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of LOVE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $932.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,582,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

