The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,609 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Annexon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $48,933,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $48,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $5,495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094 over the last 90 days.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

