The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NRIX opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

