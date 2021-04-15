The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $212,000 Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.