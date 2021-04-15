The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $219,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,363 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

MCHI stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

