The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $227,000 Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Aspen Aerogels worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.44 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

