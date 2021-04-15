The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $242,000 in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,592,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

