The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,075 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AXT were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AXT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AXT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $473.48 million, a P/E ratio of -374.88 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

