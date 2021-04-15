The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 40,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,682. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

