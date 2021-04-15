The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry so far in the year. The company has long been struggling with declining print readership and advertising revenues. Readers’ inclination toward digital content has made the newspaper industry’s print-advertising model increasingly redundant. During fourth-quarter 2020, total advertising revenues slid 18.7%, while print advertising revenues fell 37.9%. Moreover, digital advertising revenues were sluggish owing to lower creative services revenues. Management expects total advertising revenues to decline in the high-teens in the first quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet provide some cushion to the stock.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYT opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

