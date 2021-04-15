The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.87. The company has a market capitalization of £934.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

