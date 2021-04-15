The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 61.8% in March

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,024. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.