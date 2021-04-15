The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $157,425.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

