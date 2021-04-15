The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 167.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $716.10 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 245.24, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $710.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

