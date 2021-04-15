The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.