The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.19

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $26.82. The9 shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1,844,613 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Get The9 alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.