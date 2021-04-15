Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, an increase of 482.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,859,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

RACA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Therapeutics Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03.

About Therapeutics Acquisition

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

