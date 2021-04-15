Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $342.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

THTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.