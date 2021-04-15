THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $14.70 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00023369 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $349.32 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00273882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.00748708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,986.85 or 1.00134260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.99 or 0.00864814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,169.47 or 0.82937168 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,155,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

