thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.56 ($13.60).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €11.44 ($13.46) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.06. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

