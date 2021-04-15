TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to $148.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

