TomoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $262.20 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005099 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $262.20 million and approximately $45.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00277103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.53 or 0.00743531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.00 or 0.99028506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00021992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.00846400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,079,500 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

