Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGDLF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $2.59.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various talent services, including professional profile, job and headhunter recommendations, professional social network and career-related content, premium membership, career coaching, and CV advisory services to individual users through its liepin.com Website, mobile app Liepin Tongdao, and WeChat official accounts.

