Tornado Reaches One Day Volume of $460,859.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $462,421.68 and approximately $460,859.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $77.07 or 0.00121647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00270358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.00751608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.09 or 0.99610997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.81 or 0.00855185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars.

