Toshiba Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toshiba in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

