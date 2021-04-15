Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $341.82 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.05 and a 200 day moving average of $305.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

