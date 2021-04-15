Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 40 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $252.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $255.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.