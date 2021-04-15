Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

TSCO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.94. The stock had a trading volume of 905,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,475. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

