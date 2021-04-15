Traders Buy High Volume of Hub Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,563 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

