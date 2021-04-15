Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $184.44 million, a PE ratio of 213.52 and a beta of 0.79. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

