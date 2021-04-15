Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

