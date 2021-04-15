Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises about 2.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Trex by 88.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 444.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 286,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

