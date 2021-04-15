Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

