Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

