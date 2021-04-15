TriumphX Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $185,653.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

