Truist Financial Corp Acquires 44,499 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of ImmunoGen worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

