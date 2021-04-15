Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 487.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $132,452,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,430,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796 over the last three months.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

