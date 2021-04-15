Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

